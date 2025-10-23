Tunis - Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri met on Wednesday Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohamed Al-Huweij, along with his accompanying delegation, who visited Tunisia as part of the joint Tunisian-Libyan meeting to follow up on the implementation of the recommendations of the Tunisian-Libyan Joint Trade Committee held in Tripoli on December 7–8, 2024.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the strong historical and fraternal relations between the Tunisian and Libyan peoples, emphasising Tunisia’s commitment to further enhancing and developing these relations across all fields for the benefit of both peoples, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

She stressed the importance of following up on the recommendations issued by the Tunisian-Libyan Joint Trade Committee in late 2024 to overcome various challenges.

The aim is to achieve greater cooperation, integration, development of economic and trade relations between the two countries and give them a significant boost in the interest of Tunisia and Libya and strengthening their partnership.

This is in line with both countries’ shared desire to elevate bilateral relations to higher levels that meet the aspirations of both peoples.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Tunisia’s firm and principled support for the free choices of the sovereign Libyan people, stressing that the situation in Libya is an internal matter and that the solution must be purely Libyan, without any external intervention.

She confirmed Tunisia’s constant readiness to stand by the Libyan people, emphasising that Tunisia’s and Libya’s national security are interconnected and that shared challenges must be addressed jointly to preserve the security and stability of both countries.

She also underscored Tunisia’s determination to advance economic and trade cooperation with Libya according to a roadmap to be defined jointly, aimed at increasing and diversifying trade exchanges and building strategic bilateral partnerships directed toward the African market, which is a strategic extension of both countries.

This approach leverages the advantages provided by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

For his part, the Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade affirmed Libya’s desire to further develop bilateral cooperation with Tunisia in all fields and to elevate it to higher levels for the benefit of both peoples.

He stressed that unifying the efforts of the two countries would enhance economic and trade exchanges by standardising specifications to facilitate the flow of goods through border crossings, activating the private sector, digitizing administrative services, and removing all obstacles, enabling both countries to jointly prepare for the promising African market.

During the meeting, Minister of Trade and Export Development, Samir Abid, reviewed the main outcomes of the October 21, 2025, meeting to follow up on the recommendations of the Tunisian-Libyan Joint Trade Committee, which resulted in agreements on standardisation and the establishment of a new follow-up mechanism to strengthen trade exchanges between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue working together continuously to achieve the desired objectives.

© Tap 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).