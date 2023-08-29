Tunisia - President Kais Saied met Monday afternoon at Carthage Palace with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Education, Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi.

The meeting focused on the prospects for cooperation between Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates in the field of education, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The President of the Republic underlined the importance of education and training as one of the sectors of sovereignty, since it is only through an education based on a set of values that binds young people to their homeland and opens them to the paths of knowledge and science that peoples can rise.

President Saied spoke about the Higher Education Council, which was enshrined in the Constitution of July 25, 2022, and the national consultation that will begin in the second half of next month.

The meeting was also an opportunity to review “the excellent” relations between Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates and the mutual interest in developing them further, especially in the field of education, according to the same source.

