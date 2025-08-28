Tunis - Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri emphasised the importance of the results achieved by the Central Bank of Tunisia, particularly in controlling inflation, exchange rates, and foreign currency reserves, indicators that require continued reliance on self-sufficiency.

During a meeting at the Government Palace in Kasbah, Zenzri received Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia, Fethi Zouhair Nouri, who presented the Central Bank’s 2024 annual report.

She called for intensified efforts to achieve alignment between economic growth and social justice, while strengthening the pillars of the social state.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Prime Minister to underline the central role played by the Central Bank in supporting the state’s efforts in both monetary and economic domains.

She stressed the need to resist any external pressures, in line with the approach of President Kais Saied, and praised the Central Bank, as a key public institution, for its contribution to implementing the state’s public policies based on the people’s will.

Governor Fethi Zouhair Nouri, for his part, highlighted the importance of consultation between the government and the Central Bank in shaping the country’s economic policy to serve Tunisia’s best interests.

He added that Tunisia has continued its efforts to achieve macroeconomic stability, improving economic growth, controlling inflation, maintaining foreign currency reserves, and preserving the value of the Tunisian dinar.

The Governor also noted that regarding monetary policy, despite significant progress in reducing inflation, the central interest rate was cut by 50 basis points on March 26, 2025.

