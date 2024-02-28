Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani is starting on Wednesday an official visit to France at the invitation of his French counterpart Gabriel Attal.

Fostering bilateral partnership, notably in the economic and financial fields, monitoring joint cooperation issues and discussing forthcoming bilateral deadlines are high on the agenda of talks.

During this three-day visit, Hachani will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar and Minister of Economy and Planning Feryel Ouerghi Sebaï.

France is Tunisia's main economic and trade partner, notably in terms of investment with some 1,600 French companies operating in Tunisia, mainly in manufacturing industries, employing nearly 163,000 people.

