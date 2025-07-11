Kef – The quantity of grains collected so far in the Kef governorate has exceeded 1.1 million quintals.

Among the harvested amounts are 700,000 quintals of barley, 300,000 quintals of durum wheat, and over 100,000 quintals divided between triticale and soft wheat, Representative of the Regional Union of Agriculture Abdelkarim Hidri told TAP.

President of the Regional Union of Agriculture, Mounir Laabidi, called on local farmers to speed up the transportation of grains to collection centers before July 12 in order to benefit from the subsidy granted by the Ministry of Agriculture.

