Tunisia - The work plan to activate the auto-entrepreneur system was the focus of a ministerial working session held on Tuesday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Ministry, this system is part of the implementation of the e-governance programme to support the digital transformation of public services, "Govtech".

Implemented by the World Bank (WB), the "Govtech" programme aims to extend social security cover to individuals working in industry, crafts, trades, or services...., in order to support the Government's efforts to integrate the informal sector into the economic cycle.

The participants in this meeting stressed the need for better coordination between the various parties concerned to ensure better implementation of the auto-entrepreneur system and to speed up the creation of an electronic platform for this purpose, to ensure that beneficiaries sign up for this system.

