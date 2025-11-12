Tunis – The first robotic surgical operation in Tunisia in gastrointestinal surgery field was performed on Tuesday morning at the Charles Nicolle University Hospital in Tunis, involving the removal of the gallbladder of a 38-year-old female patient.

The surgery which lasted 45 minutes, was successfully carried out by the medical team of General Surgery Department “B” in the recently established robotic surgery operating theatre at the Charles Nicolle Hospital.

Ramzi Nouira, Head of General Surgery Department “B” and supervisor of the procedure, stated that robotic surgery represents the future of surgical practice, underlining that Tunisia has now advanced from laparoscopic surgery to modern robotic techniques, which will pave the way for more complex and precise interventions.

Nouira outlined the advantages of robotic surgery, explaining that it allows for greater precision, reduced bleeding, and fewer post-operative complications.

He added that robotic procedures also enable shorter hospital stays, thereby helping ease overcrowding in health facilities.

He explained that the robotic system installed at the Charles Nicolle Hospital is primarily used for operations previously conducted by laparoscopy, which opens the possibility for delicate interventions such as partial liver or colon resections.

Nouira pointed out that Tunisia had acquired the robotic system from South Korea under a bilateral cooperation agreement. A medical team had trained for two weeks in South Korea, while a Korean team had also been in Tunisia to install the device and train both medical and paramedical staff.

He pointed out that the success of the surgery is the result of coordinated work by a fully integrated medical and paramedical team, emphasising that the robot acts only as an advanced tool: “It is the surgeon who controls the robot from start to finish. The robot’s importance lies in enhancing precision and efficiency in surgical procedures.”

