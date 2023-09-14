Tunisia - Tunisia and Italy have agreed to update their bilateral cooperation in the field of technical assistance for civil protection and disaster management.

This decision was taken during a meeting held on Wednesday at the Ministry of the Interior, where Minister Kamel Feki met with Fabrizio Curcio, head of the Italian civil protection department, and Fabrizio Saggio, the Italian ambassador in Tunis.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on June 20, 2013 by the civil protection services of both countries in response to climate change in the Mediterranean region and the world, according to a press release from the ministry.

The two sides decided to enhance cooperation in the field of scientific research and exchange of experience and expertise in the field of disaster anticipation and forest firefighting. They acknowledged the need to strengthen joint efforts in the areas of public awareness and volunteerism.

The meeting also reviewed cooperation in areas under the purview of the Ministry of the Interior, including forest firefighting, natural disasters and rescue operations, in light of the impact of climate disruptions on the population.

