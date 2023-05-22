Tunisia – Investments reported in the service sector have decreased by 33.72% to TND 245.1 million at the end of April 2023, from TND 369.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII) said in a report Sunday.

The number of reported projects fell from 3,215 to 3,080 in first four months of 2023. On the other hand, the number of jobs to be created rose by 3.2% to 10,408.

At the end of April 2023, the investment intentions in the activities of total export services did not exceed TND 18.5 million, against TND 30.5 million in the same period of 2022.

The investments with foreign participation declared in the services activities represent only 9% of the total investment intentions. These investments decreased from TND 43.1 million in the first four months of 2022 to TND 20.7 million in the same period of 2023.

The number of projects with foreign participation decreased from 428 projects in 2022 to 387 in 2023, and the number of jobs to be created reached 1783 against 1838 in the first quarter of 2022.

Investments in industry-related services, which represent 28.4% of the total investments reported in service activities, decreased from TND 153.7 million in the first four months of 2022 to TND 69.5 million in the same period of 2023.

The number of projects related to industry also posted a decrease from 2111 to 1912 in the first four months of 2023.

The same downward trend is observed for the number of related jobs, which reached 5349 jobs in 2023, compared to 5661 jobs during the same period of 2022.

