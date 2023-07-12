Tunisia - The Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training has launched an evaluation of the "New Generation of Entrepreneurs" programme, with the aim of making the most of achievements and overcoming difficulties, as part of the evaluation and monitoring of the implementation of programmes and measures to encourage entrepreneurship, reads a press release issued on Tuesday.

The ministry called on all beneficiaries of the programme to complete the online questionnaire developed for this purpose via the following link https://www.emploi.nat.tn/MEFP/entrepreneur.php

The "New generation of entrepreneurs" programme aims to increase the rate of business start-ups and to support public bodies, local authorities, associations, non-governmental organisations and private sector institutions to implement some of the projects or services entrusted to them in various sectors.

As part of this programme, partnership agreements were signed with the Ministry of Public Works and Housing for the creation of companies in the field of road maintenance, with the Ministry of Education for the implementation of specific services relating to the care of schools and IT equipment, with the Ministry of Local Affairs and the Environment to create GREEN STARTUPs and with a large number of municipalities to develop small businesses.

