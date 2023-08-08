Tunisia - President Kais Saied stressed on Monday "the need to prepare a draft decree to clean up the administration of those who entered it illegally more than a decade ago and turned into obstacles hindering the functioning of the state".

This was the outcome of a meeting held on Monday at the Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani.

The meeting discussed "the general situation in the country and the progress of the government's work in all sectors," according to a statement issued by the presidency.

It discussed at length the exorbitant price hikes that are harming both producers and consumers and benefiting only those who are described as distribution channels, but "rather work to starve citizens with the support of corruption lobbies".

The President of the Republic stressed that the State will not stand idly by and that the law will be applied to everyone, calling for a concerted effort by all State bodies to thwart these schemes.

On another level, the Head of State stressed the need to select civil servants on the basis of their sense of responsibility, as efficiency cannot be a criterion for appointment if it is not accompanied by integrity.

President Kais Saied also stressed the need for harmony in the work of the government, given that Tunisia is a single state, with each sector complementing the other in its policies.

During this meeting, Saied and Hachani discussed the need to confront the slanderous campaigns against Tunisia by parties that "target the independence of its national choices or want to tell the world that it is oppressed, when it is a source of theft, injustice and persecution."

The President of the Republic spoke of the humanitarian care given to irregular migrants.

Tunisia offers them a humane treatment that they do not receive in many other countries, amidst the suspicious silence of many international organisations and associations that claim to protect them, but this alleged protection does not go beyond false statements that have nothing to do with reality.

