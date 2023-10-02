Tunisia - The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources decided to extend the decision dated March 29, 2023, on the introduction of a system of short-term quotas and the prohibition of certain uses of water, until further notice.

According to a decision by the Agriculture Minister dated September 28, 2023, this extension of water rationing is the result of a succession of years of drought and low water levels in dams, which has had a negative impact on water reserves, which have fallen to an unprecedented level, and also on groundwater recharge, which has dropped sharply.

The general filling rate of dams stood at 27.3% on 14 September 2023, with rates of around 32% in the north, 11.3% in the centre and 6.8% in Cap Bon, according to the National Observatory for Agriculture (ONAGRI).

The Ministry banned on March 31 2023 the use of drinking water distributed by Sonede for farming, irrigating green areas, cleaning streets and public places, and washing vehicles. These measures remained in force until September 2023.

