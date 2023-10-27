Tunisia - Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Abdelmonem Belati has confirmed an unprecedented decline in the country's water resources, with dams estimated to be only 24% full.

Belati stressed the need for prudent and professional action during a working session on Thursday with heads of water departments in agricultural delegations.

The meeting was also attended by Ridha Gabouj, Secretary of State for Water, according to a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister Belaati urged the heads of water departments to exploit every potential water source for integration into the drinking water system. He explained that a review of groundwater standards and well drilling licences is underway.

In addition, heads of water departments were advised to create a dashboard in each delegation specifically dedicated to water resources and their management.

They were also encouraged to strengthen their role in their regions by carrying out field work and monitoring the distribution of drinking and irrigation water.

The Minister urged the improvement of human resources management to support the guidance and awareness-raising of farmers, especially the younger ones.

