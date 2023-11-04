Tunisia - A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, on Friday approved a bill on the guarantee agreement concluded in June 2023 between Tunisia and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) to grant a loan to the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG), which will help fund the electricity interconnection project between Tunisia and Italy and develop the renewable energy system.

The Cabinet further approved a set of economic and social bills of economic and social nature, notably a financing contract concluded between Tunisia and the European Investment Bank on July 10, 2023, regarding the loan granted to Tunisia to help finance the education institutions' modernisation programme

The Cabinet also approved the bill for the framework agreement on public development aid between the Tunisian government and South Korea, reads a Prime Ministry press release.

The PM notably pointed out on the occasion the need to speed up implementation of public projects.

