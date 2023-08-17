Tunisia - Approved investments in the agricultural sector decreased by 25.9% in value and 15.9% in number between 2022 and 2023 (7 months).

They amounted to 1,556 investments worth TND 275.8 million at the end of July 2023.

This contrasts with 1,851 investments worth TND 365.5 million during the same period in 2022, according to the latest statistics published by the Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency (APIA).

Compared to the 2016-2020 development plan, private agricultural investments have decreased by 34.5% in number and 8.4% in value. The approved investments will lead to the creation of 1,639 permanent jobs, compared to 2,056 in 2022.

The distribution between sectors shows a stabilisation of the approved investments in the main crops sector, which reached TND 17.6 million, while investments in the fisheries sector increased by 31.6%. In addition, two investment operations amounting to TND 6.9 million were approved in the tuna fishing sector. In addition, four investment operations were approved in the aquaculture sector for a total of TND 2.9 million.

Investments in favour of youth have decreased from 339 operations (TND 34.5 million) at the end of July 2022 to 271 investment operations (TND 26.8 million) in the first 7 months of 2023. Of these, 158 operations worth TND 15.9 million were for young women.

The approved investments received subsidies amounting to TND 78 million, representing 28.2% of the approved investment volume. The lending rate remained stable at 19%. According to the investment indicators in components contributing to the efficient use of natural resources published by APIA, approved investments in photovoltaic systems have increased to TND 8.4 million, with subsidies of TND 3.8 million.

Investments according to organic methods are around TND 6.8 million (with TND 2.3 million subsidies), while those approved for water-saving components have reached TND 13.5 million (with TND 6.6 million in subsidies).

Until the end of July, the Benefit Committees had approved 26 land loans worth TND 4.4 million, compared to 34 loans worth TND 5.6 million in the same period in 2022. These loans will integrate 286 hectares of land into the economic cycle, compared to 359 hectares during the same period in 2022.

Declining trend in reported agricultural investments

During the first seven months of 2023, the number of reported investments decreased by 7.9%, while their value increased by 8.2%. As a result, 3,344 investment operations worth TND 772.8 million were reported, compared to 3,630 declarations (TND 714.4 million) in the same period of 2022. Compared to the 2016-2020 Development Plan, declarations have decreased by 25.9% in number and 2.2% in value.

Reported investments in the primary processing sector have increased to a value of TND 98.1 million, compared to TND 36.9 previously. The number of investments reported online has reached 1,737 investment operations with a value of TND 353.8 million, which represents 52% of the total number of declarations.

