Tunis - Tunisia and Algeria signed on Tuesday in Algiers a defence cooperation agreement covering multiple military fields, including training, information and expertise exchange, enhanced bilateral coordination, joint operations, and field cooperation in border security.

The agreement was signed during a working visit made by Defence Minister Khaled Shili to Algeria on October 6-8, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

This agreement complements the one signed in 2001, making it more comprehensive, responsive to the aspirations of both sides, and strengthening the strategic partnership based on mutual trust and respect, while opening new avenues for bilateral cooperation to address threats and risks facing the region.

The Defence Minister met during the visit with General Saïd Chengriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the Algerian People’s National Army, in the presence of senior military officials from both sides.

He also visited the Martyr’s Memorial, laying a wreath at the monument.

The discussions focused primarily on military cooperation between the two brotherly countries, exploring ways to develop and diversify collaboration.

Both sides discussed mechanisms for bilateral coordination to address security challenges and threats to regional stability, including terrorism, human trafficking, irregular migration, smuggling, and transnational organized crime.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of regular consultation and bilateral coordination, as well as the need to follow up on outcomes from sectoral committees on military cooperation.

Shili emphasised the importance of regular meetings of the Tunisian-Algerian Joint Military Commission, exchange of visits and expertise, development of training and education programs, information sharing, and increased participation in military forums organised by either country.

He stressed Tunisia’s readiness to further enhance military cooperation to meet the aspirations of the peoples of both countries and ensure security and stability in the region.

For his part, General Chengriha praised the fruitful and distinguished cooperation between the two countries and their ongoing desire to establish a strategic partnership based on shared interests.

He highlighted the importance of the defence agreement signed between the two sides in promoting military cooperation and its pivotal role in ensuring regional security and stability.

He called for activating the defence agreement, further developing forms of cooperation, strengthening joint work and intensifying bilateral coordination to enhance the operational capabilities of both armies and respond to current and emerging regional and international challenges.

