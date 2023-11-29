Tunisia - Candidacies cover all constituencies, said President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) Farouk Bouasker.

The final and official number of candidates stands at 7,205, including 1,028 people with disabilities who will have the same political rights and opportunities in local councils, he further told a press conference held Tuesday.

Figures advanced by Bouasker show 60.1% of candidates are aged 36 to 60 and 86.6% are men.

Additionally, 90% of constituencies have more than two candidates; a second round is likely to be held in 57% of election districts (1,148).

One round of elections costs up to TND 45 million; the amount is earmarked for the payment of the financial rights of polling station staff and observation personnel as well as invoices of ministeries and agencies involved in the organisation of the elections, such as the Ministry of Education and the Interior Ministry.

