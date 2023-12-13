Tunisia - The strategic project «Environmental Education for a Sustainable Mediterranean» (EdenMed), launched on October 28, 2021, has come to an end. Its results in both Tunisia and Italy will be presented during a closing forum scheduled for next Thursday, December 14, in Tunis.

This project, which is funded by the European Union and is part of the cross-border cooperation programme between Tunisia and Italy (2014-2020), is implemented and coordinated by the National Protection Agency of the Environment (ANPE).

Its goal is to introduce the pedagogy of environmental education to the school systems in Tunisia and Sicily.

According to the ANPE, education about the environment and sustainable development "carries essential issues in terms of changing behaviors, new knowledge and the ability of everyone, on a daily basis, to be an actor in transition and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The project is also seeks to increase citizens' degree of commitment to the environment by changing children's and younger generations' behaviours and therefore strengthen future generations' resilience of future amid crises and get them involved to preserve the natural resources and achieve food security.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).