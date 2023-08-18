Egyptian Ministry of Transport has launched ENR Tickets, a new mobile app allowing passengers to book train tickets online, in cooperation with e-finance, the ministry stated on August 17th.

The new service enables passengers to buy up to four tickets a day online via bank cards and e-payment means.

They are also allowed to book tickets 15 days prior to the trip’s date, and they will get refunds within 14 working days in case of trip cancellation.

