Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir held a meeting with General Authority for the Golden Triangle Economic Zone’s (GTEZ) Head Adel Saeed to follow up on the developments of Egypt’s Golden Triangle, according to a statement on July 27th.

The 2.2 million-feddan Golden Triangle is situated at Abu Tartour on the outskirts of Qena in Upper Egypt.

Samir stressed the state's keenness to benefit from the enormous resources available in the Golden Triangle region in the fields of industry, tourism, agriculture, and mining.

The Golden Triangle includes industrial, mining, tourism, agricultural, and commercial areas.

