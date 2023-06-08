Egypt - The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) has revealed that the value of trade exchange between Egypt and the COMESA countries increased to $5.3bn in 2022, compared to $4.4b in 2021, an increase of 20.4%.

The agency indicated that the value of Egyptian exports to the COMESA countries increased to $3.4bn in 2022, compared to $3.1bn in 2021, an increase of 10.9%, while the value of Egyptian imports from the COMESA countries amounted to $1.9bn during 2022 compared to $1.3bn in 2021, with an increase of 42.4%.

According to the agency, Libya topped the list of the top ten COMESA countries importing from Egypt during 2022, as the value of Egypt’s exports amounted to $1.2bn, followed by Sudan with $929.2m, then Kenya with $355.7m, then Tunisia with $307.5m, then Djibouti with $113.2m, then Uganda $108.2m, then Ethiopia $103.1m, then Madagascar $79.9m, then Rwanda $55.2m, and finally Somalia $40.5m.

Regarding the most important commodity groups that Egypt exported to the COMESA countries in 2022, the agency clarified that chemical products and plastics came in first place with a value of $1.1bn, then animal and plant products with a value of $782.3m, then marble, stones, ceramics and glass with a value of $267.7mi, then fuel and petroleum products with a value of $208.6m, then metal products with a value of $207.6m.

Egypt’s exports amounted to $205.8m in yarns, textile fibers, spinning and weaving products, $198.9m in machinery and electrical appliances, $179.4m in rubber, leather and wood, and $10.7m in scientific equipment.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo came at the top of the list of the top ten COMESA countries in terms of exports to Egypt in 2022; as the value of Egypt’s imports amounted to $524.5m, followed by Sudan $504.4m, then Zambia $313.7m, then Kenya $307.9m, then Libya $89.2m, then Tunisia $71.3m, then Uganda $23.2m, then Malawi $10m, then Zimbabwe $9.3m, and finally Djibouti $8.7m.

The agency clarified that the most important commodity groups that Egypt imported from the COMESA countries during 2022 are: mineral products with a value of $908.9m, animal and plant products with a value of $709.2m, yarns and textile fibers and spinning and weaving products with a value of $144.6m, chemical products and plastics with a value of $51.1m, then $18.9m in rubber, leather and wood, $15m in machinery and electrical appliances, $12.6m in marble, stone, porcelain and glass artifacts, $0.7m in scientific equipment, and $0.1m in fuel and petroleum products.

