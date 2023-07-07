The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) is keen to open broader horizons for cooperation and boost investments with Greece, Chairman Osama Rabie said on July 6th.

Rabie’s words came during a meeting with the Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis on the sidelines of the first Greek-Arab Maritime Conference, being held in Greece from July 5th to 6th.

Both officials mulled possible ways of enhancing joint cooperation in the maritime field.

For his part, Varvitsiotis affirmed that the Suez Canal will remain one of the strategic axes of the global trade movement.

