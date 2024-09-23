Muscat – Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), a state-owned company under Oman Investment Authority, is inviting qualified companies to participate in a tender for a market study on shrimp and tilapia aquaculture in the sultanate.

In a statement, the company said, ‘The study is part of FDO’s mission to contribute to sustainable economic diversification within the commercial fishing and aquaculture industries.’

As the investment arm of the government and a key execution entity in line with Oman Vision 2040 goals, FDO aims to enhance the national economy by improving the business environment and empowering the private sector to play a significant role in these industries.

Qualified companies are invited to participate in the tender with bids due by October 2.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, farmed fish production in Oman reached 5,117 tonnes, valued at RO15.1mn, this year by August. This marks a 7% increase in volume and a remarkable 50% rise in financial value compared to 2023 when production registered 4,767 tonnes valued at RO10.99mn.

The growth trend has been consistent since 2018, with production increasing from 350 tonnes valued at RO700,000 to 3,179 tonnes worth RO6.9mn in 2022. The diversity of farmed species has also expanded, now including 33 varieties such as white shrimp, Omani abalone and various types of finfish.

