Telecom Egypt (ETEL) has signed a cooperation protocol with Madinet Masr to provide integrated communications and smart city services in all of the latter’s projects, as per an emailed press release.

The protocol includes landline services, high-speed internet, and IP TV services.

Telecom Egypt will also establish mobile signal booster stations to ensure the highest efficiency of communications services and the best network coverage, in addition to providing sales outlets and public Wi-Fi services.

