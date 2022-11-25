Telecom Egypt (ETEL) signed a cooperation agreement with Cloud4C, the agent of the German multinational software company SAP, for the building of a cloud data center to offer data hosting services in Egypt, according to an official statement on November 24th.

Under the agreement, Cloud4C will accredit Telecom Egypt’s Regional Data Hub to join the group of international data centers that host Cloud4C devices that provide RISE With SAP services.

The agreement will also allow SAP to support the Egyptian government’s strategy for digital transformation and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Adel Hamid, CEO of Telecom Egypt, stated that the signing of the agreement came in line with the company’s strategy as the first integrated operator of telecommunication services and information technology in Egypt, which ensures the highest quality of advanced technology services for its customers.

Moreover, the Regional Manager of Cloud4C for the Middle East and Africa Rakesh Reddy noted that the agreement would pave the way for companies in Egypt to benefit from the advanced technologies of blended artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation.

Telecom Egypt is the first integrated telecom operator in Egypt and is one of the region’s largest operators of subsea cables.

The Cairo-based company is listed on the EGX and it operates in the sectors of communications, marine cables, infrastructure, internet services, and outsourcing services. It offers a range of fixed-line and retail telecommunications services, as well as wholesale telecommunications services.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).