Telecom Egypt, Etisalat by e&, and Telin, a major Indian operator, have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the ICE IV Project, as per a statement on February 7th.

This project involves the creation of a new Data Center (DC) to DC system, connecting the Intra Asia region to India and the Middle East.

Covering a distance of around 11,000 kilometers, the project will utilize open cable technologies and subsea ROADMs to link Indonesia and Singapore to India, Oman, Egypt, and the UAE.

Moreover, The ICE IV Project will chart a new course through the Sunda Strait, marking the first international cable to land in Kochi, India in decades. This will offer a resilient alternative route and establish a new international gateway.

Plans include terrestrial extensions linking the Middle East to Egypt and Kochi to Chennai, making the ICE IV Project stand out.

The project is set to be finalized during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2027.

Established in 1998, the joint stock company is engaged in the provision of public communications and associated products and services. It is the first integrated telecom operator in Egypt. It provides its customers with all landline voice communication services, high-speed internet services, and mobile phone services, in addition to its long history in serving the Egyptian market that extends for more than 160 years.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).