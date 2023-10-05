Telecom Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hungarian telecom and IT group 4iG to build a submarine high-capacity fiber-optic cable between Egypt and Albania, as per a statement on October 4th.

The cable will connect Egypt and Albania directly, to be extended from Albania to Eastern and Central Europe as well as other destinations.

The cable is considered a new path for data transfer between Egypt and Europe, as it is linked to vital communication points in Europe, including Budapest, Vienna, and Frankfurt, in addition to potential points in Eastern Europe.

Under the MoU, both sides aim to acquire share in the European-Asian enormous data market, along with the data market between Europe and Eastern and Southern Africa.

The deal will also assist 4iG in accessing the infrastructure market to transfer data between Europe, Asia, and Eastern Africa.

