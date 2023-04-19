Taaleem Management Services’ (TALM) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest rose 37.6% year on year (YoY) in the six-month period ended February 28th to EGP 190.39 million, compared to EGP 138.36 million, the company’s income statements revealed on April 18th.

Consolidated revenues grew to EGP 314.41 million from EGP 234.72 million.

The firm’s standalone net profits after tax garnered EGP 38.18 million in the period from September 2022 to February 2023, slipping 4% from EGP 39.78 million in the same period a year earlier.

Taaleem Management Services Company is in the education sector. It owns Nahda University Beni Suef located in Upper Egypt.

