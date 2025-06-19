Arab Finance: Swypex, a financial management platform based in Egypt, has launched the country’s first Approval-Based Limits Card, a product designed to help businesses manage expenses more efficiently, as per a press release.

Offered through the Swypex Premium subscription, the card applies dynamic spending limits that are activated only after transactions are reviewed and approved.

This setup allows finance teams to maintain oversight and enforce spending policies in real time.

Modeled on the structure of petty cash management, the card uses a rotating balance system to ensure employee spending does not exceed approved limits.

It replaces manual processes with a streamlined mechanism to improve operational control.

The launch comes as Egypt continues to develop its financial infrastructure.

While over 74% of adults are now financially included and mobile wallet usage is growing, 94% of business payments are still processed manually.

Swypex aims to address these challenges with localized products built to meet international standards.

The Approval-Based Limits Card is part of a broader Premium subscription, which also includes cashback, spend controls, and customizable approval workflows.

The company is supported by a $4 million seed round led by Accel—its first fintech investment in the MENA region—and is licensed by the Central Bank of Egypt.

Swypex’s platform integrates payments, invoicing, corporate cards, and financial workflows into a single system. Business accounts can be opened in under three minutes.