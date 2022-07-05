Revenues from the Suez Canal in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022 jumped by 20.7% year-on-year (YoY), hitting its highest level of all time, Head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie announced on July 4th.

The number of vessels passing by the Suez Canal rose by 15.7% YoY in FY 2021/2022 to 22,032 from 19,047 ships, he said.

Meanwhile, the net tonnage transiting the canal totaled 1.32 billion tons in the previous fiscal year, increasing by 10.9% YoY from 1.19 billion tons, SCA’s head pointed out.

