The General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) is seeking to boost cooperation with the BRICS member countries, SCZONE’s Chairman Waleid Gamal Eldien said.

The SCZONE and BRICS business communities have promising future opportunities for cooperation, building on previous achievements, Gamal Eldien noted.

This came on the sidelines of the first Seminar of the New Development Bank (NDB) in Egypt.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).