The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) will impose additional dues on vessels transiting the Suez Canal carrying floating units on deck as of July 1st, according to a periodical published on June 25th.

Accordingly, these vessels will be subject to a 100% of transit dues of the floating Suez Canal Gross Tonnage (SCGT) unit.

A 2% of the transit dues will be also applicable to each foot or fraction of foot in excess of the maximum breadth determined in Article 26.

The SCGT of floating units carried on the deck of vessels passing through the canal is calculated based on the stowage dimensions mentioned in official documents.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).