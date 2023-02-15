The number of subscribers to the broadband internet in Egypt rose by 9.63% in 2022, according to a recent press release by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Subscribers to the broadband internet in the North African nation totaled 11.04 million at the end of December 2022 from 10.07 million in 2021.

This growth in number was driven by the advanced services offered by the internet services providers.

Moreover, the total number of mobile internet users reached 71.5 million at the end of December 2022, rising by 9.14% year-on-year (YoY) from 65.51 million users.

The increase in the number of mobile internet users was backed by the high availability of mobile services during the year.

