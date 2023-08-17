South Valley Cement (SVCE) posted a 34.88% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net loss after tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, recording EGP 76.248 million, from EGP 117.084 million, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 17th.

Sales of the cement segment surged to EGP 464.006 million in H1 2023 from EGP 326.113 million in H1 2022.

South Valley Cement is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture of cement and its associated products, as well as a range of building materials products.

The company’s product portfolio consists of three main categories: clinker, portland ordinary cement, and ready-mix concrete.

