Arab Finance: Signify Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Contrack Facilities Management to advance smart and sustainable lighting solutions across infrastructure projects in Egypt and the wider region, as per an emailed press release.

Under the agreement, Contrack will prioritize the use of Signify’s products while both companies explore opportunities for cooperation in other markets.

The partnership is positioned to combine Signify’s connected lighting technologies with Contrack’s facilities management expertise to enhance energy efficiency, sustainability, and user experience in major projects.

The MoU outlines a framework to integrate Signify’s Internet of Things-enabled lighting systems—featuring smart sensors and automated controls—into Contrack’s facilities management operations.

This integration is designed to reduce energy consumption, cut maintenance costs, and enable predictive, data-driven maintenance that prolongs asset lifespans.

Pilot projects under the partnership will target high-profile sites, including museums, healthcare centers, and embassies, with a focus on creating scalable, sustainable smart building solutions.

Signify said the collaboration supports its global mission of embedding advanced lighting in large-scale infrastructure projects, thereby boosting energy efficiency in energy-intensive sectors.

The initiative also aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes the development of sustainable, resilient, and technology-driven cities.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).