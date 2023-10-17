Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has decided to raise transit fees as of January 15th, 2024, the authority stated.

A 15% transit fee increase will be imposed on crude oil tankers, petroleum product tankers, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, chemicals and other liquid bulk tankers, containerships, vehicles carriers, cruise ships, and special floating units.

However, a 5% increase will be levied on dry bulk vessels, general cargo vessels, roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) vessels, and other vessels.

On the other hand, containerships directly heading from ports in North-West Europe to ports in the Far East are exempted from the transit fee increase.

