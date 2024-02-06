Samad Misr’s consolidated net profits after tax profits skyrocketed 890.43% year-on-year (YoY) in 2023, hitting EGP 66.424 million from EGP 6.706 million, according to the consolidated financial statement issued on February 6th.

Net sales amounted to EGP 285.191 million in 2023, compared with EGP 264.725 million a year earlier.

Standalone net profits after tax reached EGP 64.652 million in 2023, up from EGP 7.521 million in 2022.

Samad Misr also known as Egyfert is an Egyptian joint stock company, incorporated in 1997. Egyfert is headquartered in Giza and it specializes in the production, distribution, and trading of fertilizers, agrochemicals, seeds, animal feed and raw materials.

