Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh kick start the brand-new year by hosting an Indian Wedding, and it is notable it was the first time it happened in the history of the land of the Pharaohs, Egypt.

Positioning the Rixos properties as an opulent and world-class wedding venue, it is a perfect inception for their hotels to host an Indian Wedding that is the epitome of glam and elegance perfected with rich culture and longstanding traditions. Inventum Global, the world’s leading destination management company, and the esteemed Jaydeep, the president of EMF ACE, organized this Indian wedding.

The luxurious hotels received 450 guests with the warmth and elegance of Rixos’ legacy. For three days and three nights, they had been provided with unrivaled hospitality, impeccable embellishment, elegantly-curated services, and views that featured a kaleidoscope of the color of landscaped gardens rolling down to the pristine sands and crystal waters. Aside from the numerous guests, 200 Indian staff, which includes 50 chefs came for this event and added local flavors and aura of India. They brought 2,300 kg of functional equipment and luscious food.

The guests had a blast with a different concept of parties in the lavish properties of Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh. It gets better with lively performances by the Indian Pop Rock Band, Sanam, and the multi-talented Indian artist, Armaan Malik, and completed the unforgettable night Neha Kakkar, one of the most renowned singers of India, also performed on the stage.

Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, said, “We are happy to organize such an event in our hotels for the first time in Egypt. We aim to take new beginnings to gleaming heights with an elegance that meets world-class standards, set exemplary characteristics, and leverages the charm of our various properties that make our guests’ dream weddings come true.”