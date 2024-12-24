The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced that remittances from Egyptians working abroad reached $23.7 billion in the first ten months of 2024, reflecting a 45.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase, as per a statement.

In October alone, surged by 68.4% compared to the same period in 2023, totaling $2.9 billion, compared to $1.7 billion in October 2023.

From July to October 2024, remittances climbed 80% YoY hitting $11.2 billion, up from $6.2 billion during the same four-month span in 2023.

