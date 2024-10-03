Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a government meeting on Wednesday, at the Cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

Madbouly stated that the rapid developments in the region created an exceptional circumstance that impacted the economic conditions of several countries, including Egypt. This is evident through rising oil prices and the significant effect on Suez Canal revenues due to ongoing events in the Red Sea.

Madbouly said that the government is working to secure a strategic stockpile of essential goods for citizens amid the prevailing uncertainty in the region, caused by geopolitical tensions and escalating risks.

Additionally, during the meeting, Madbouly highlighted that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is keen on addressing issues related to local, regional, and global challenges, clarifying the state’s stance on confronting these challenges.

He emphasized the importance of internal unity, asserting that the cohesion and unity of the Egyptian people are the strategic foundations and protections for the Egyptian state, serving as the primary guarantee for maintaining national security and stability.

The Prime Minister further added that the principles of Egyptian policy are based on balance, moderation, and positivity to resolve crises rather than escalate them, in order to avoid slipping into real dangers that threaten regional security as a whole.

He also noted the significance of establishing a strategic dialogue among countries in the region aimed at building, developing, and maximizing the benefits from the capabilities of their populations.

Furthermore, the Cabinet discussed, in its meeting, the recent developments in the region, particularly the situation in Lebanon.

The cabinet expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing developments in Lebanon, affirming Egypt’s full solidarity with the Lebanese government and people during this critical time, and its commitment to all efforts aimed at preserving Lebanon’s stability, unity, and sovereignty.

The Cabinet emphasized the serious risks posed by unilateral escalations by Israel, which could lead the region into more dangerous developments, potentially resulting in a comprehensive regional war that would destabilize the entire area and adversely affect regional security.

Egypt has repeatedly warned about this, and the recent escalation of events indicates a perilous turning point, underscoring the urgent need for international community intervention to achieve an immediate ceasefire, thereby preserving lives and maintaining regional security and resources.

The Cabinet condemned Israel’s dangerous escalation in southern Lebanon and rejected any attempts to establish a new status quo that undermines Lebanese sovereignty.

The Cabinet highlighted the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza, asserting that this is crucial for de-escalating tensions and achieving lasting peace.

