Qalaa Holdings is considering investing $2 billion in Egypt within the coming two years, Asharq Business reported, citing the group’s Chairman Ahmed Heikel on November 22nd.

Heikal noted that the group’s total investments in Egypt have reached $11 billion since establishment.

Qalaa Holdings is an Egypt-based company engaged in private equity investment activities.

The company manages an investment portfolio that consists of 19 opportunity-specific funds and spans 14 industrial sectors such as energy, cement manufacturing, solid waste management, real estate, mining, agricultural, glass manufacturing, transportation, and metallurgy.

