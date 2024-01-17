Public petroleum sector companies target investments of about EGP 23 billion in the budget for the next fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, as per a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Minister Tarek El Molla said that the development witnessed by petroleum sector entities, especially the public sector, is unprecedented.

This came during the assemblies of some public petroleum sector companies to approve the budget for the next FY.

