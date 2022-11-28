Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced that the financial inclusion rate soared by 131% during the period from 2016 to June 2022, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on Sunday.

Out of the 65.40 million citizens aged 16 and above, 39.60 million citizens (60.60%) have bank accounts, according to the 2022 population estimates.

Earlier, the CBE unveiled the financial inclusion strategy (2022-2025), which aims to enhance financial inclusion for society and achieve economic growth.

This comes within the framework of the efforts exerted statewide to achieve economic empowerment for individuals and companies in tandem with the sustainable development goals and Egypt Vision 2030.

