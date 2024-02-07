The Egyptian Satellite Company (Nilesat) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatari communications satellite operator Es'hailsat to jointly provide satellite communications services across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, a statement showed.

The MoU aims to integrate the expertise and resources of both firms to meet the increasing demands of customers in the region, offer them digital services, and contribute to its economic development.

Under this deal, both companies will also cooperate in the fields of training and pricing.

