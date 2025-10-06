Arab Finance: The Egyptian Countryside Development Company and the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands (ACSAD) have signed a cooperation protocol to establish a scientific partnership aimed at supporting Egypt’s 1.5 million feddan national project, as per a statement.

The agreement focuses on enhancing sustainable agricultural development, improving the use of desert resources, and finding innovative solutions to key environmental challenges.

The protocol seeks to exchange expertise in water, land, and animal production.

It will explore methods for desalinating highly saline irrigation water, provide salinity-resistant seedlings and seeds, and develop initiatives for livestock and sheep breeding.

The cooperation also aims to identify affordable alternatives to organic fertilizers to support farmers working on project lands.

