Tunisia – "Monetary policy must be consistent with economic policy, and the State must have one policy and not several, even if there are several institutions", President Kais Saied stated on Monday at the Carthage Palace during a meeting with Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Fethi Zouhair Nouri.

The President of the Republic recalled that the law on the statute of this public institution, which needs to be revised, stipulates that one of the objectives of this prestigious institution is to maintain price stability and financial stability in order to achieve the objectives of the State's economic policy, including growth and employment.

The Head of State stressed the need for all government institutions to work in harmony, according to a statement from the Presidency.

At another level, the President underlined the role of the Financial Analysis Committee in properly carrying out the tasks entrusted to it.

