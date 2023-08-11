Misr Hotels Company’s (MHOT) net profits saw a 138.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase during fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the company’s unaudited financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 10th.

The company has achieved a net profit after tax of EGP 819.760 million in the 12-month period ended June 30th, compared to EGP 350.608 million in FY 2021/2022.

Moreover, the company has generated revenues of EGP 975.986 million in the FY 2022/2023, surging from EGP 525.843 million in FY 2021/2022.

Misr Hotels is an Egypt-based joint stock company engaged in tourism investment activities.

