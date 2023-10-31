Middle Egypt Flour Mills Company (CEFM) will pay cash dividends worth EGP 4.5 per share to shareholders for fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023 as of November 2nd, according to a statement issued on October 30th.

Eligibility in cash dividends distribution will be for shareholders on a record date of October 30th.

Middle Egypt Flour Mills Company’s net profits after tax rose 12.27% year on year (YoY) in the fiscal year (FY) of 2022/2023.

Middle Egypt Flour Mills is an EGX-listed company engaged in the manufacture, trade, import, export, packaging, warehousing, and distribution of grains and related products.

