Middle and West Delta Flour Mills’ (WCDF) net profits after tax soared 129% year on year (YoY) in the fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the unaudited financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on July 11th.

Net profits after tax amounted to EGP 277.153 million in FY 2022/2023, up from EGP 214,623 million in the prior year.

Revenues surged 144% YoY to EGP 1.898 billion in the last fiscal year, compared to EGP 1.318 billion a year earlier.

The EGX-listed company is engaged in the manufacture, processing, import, export, warehousing, and distribution of different types of grains and derivatives.

