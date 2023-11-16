Medical Packaging Company (MEPA) has posted a 46.16% year-on-year (YoY) profit increase during the first nine months of 2023, recording EGP 11.837 million, compared to EGP 8.099 million, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 15th.

Sales rose to EGP 54.329 million during the January-September period from EGP 44.020 million during the first nine months of 2022.

Medical Packaging is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacturing of medical and pharmaceutical packaging products.

The company focuses on the operations and establishment of a factory for the production of glass containers for the purpose of medical, pharmacy, laboratories, cosmetics, and perfumes.

